When Wales takes on Turkey in Baku, Gareth Bale hopes to silence the crowd.

In their Euro 2020 match in Baku, Gareth Bale says Wales intend to silence what will practically be a home crowd for Turkey.

Turkey will have the overwhelming majority of support inside Baku’s Olympic Stadium on Wednesday in what might be a must-win match for both teams in terms of qualifying for the last 16.

Following the relaxation of Covid-19 limitations, the 69,870-seat stadium will be nearly half-full, with roughly 34,000 anticipated to attend.

Only a few hundred Wales supporters defied the Welsh government’s advise and traveled the 3,000 miles to the Caspian Sea’s coasts.

Thousands of Turkish fans are likely to travel to Baku for the match, and the Crescent-Stars can also bank on the backing of the local public due to the country’s close relations with Azerbaijan.

“Obviously, we’d like to play in front of 34,000 Wales fans, but it’s not meant to be,” Bale remarked.

“You get your energy from the environment. Of course, they’re not saying nice things, but I presume you’re trying to keep them quiet.

“We’ll feel like the visitors in a neutral stadium, and you know you’ll get a little more abuse.

“All of us footballers have dealt with it before; it’s the usual, and you get used to it.

“If anything, it motivates us to be a little more ruthless on the field, and hopefully we can silence them.”

Both teams are in desperate need of points after losing their first two games.

In Baku, Wales drew 1-1 with Switzerland, while Turkey was thrashed 3-0 by group favorites Italy in Rome.

“We haven’t simply watched the game against Italy; we’ve reviewed games over the past several months,” interim manager Robert Page stated.

“The personnel has changed, but we’re still facing a formidable opponent.

"We've figured out where they're good, but that's where it ends because we've.