When the existing sponsorship arrangement with Liverpool expires, what the future may hold for the club’s jersey sponsorship.

Those in charge of propelling Liverpool’s commercial operations forward are undoubtedly already looking ahead to the start of the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool’s front-of-shirt agreement with financial services company Standard Chartered is slated to expire at the end of next season, making it one of the most valuable commercial deals in the club’s history. And, while they may decide to extend their deal with the Reds, which has been in place since 2009 and will be the longest-running shirt sponsor in Liverpool history by the time it expires, there will definitely be other players in the market for such a valuable marketing opportunity.

The global banking giant first shook hands on a deal in 2009, prior to Fenway Sports Group’s takeover of the club from Tom Hicks and George Gillett in 2010, and has remained a mainstay throughout the last decade and into the 2020s, penning a four-year extension to the deal in 2018 to take the partnership up to the end of the 2022/23 season.

When the arrangement was first negotiated, it was on par with Manchester United’s world-record £80 million from a multi-year deal with Aon. It was “a highly momentous day in the history of Liverpool Football Club,” according to Christian Purslow, the club’s managing director at the time. Purslow made the following remark at the time: “This is the largest commercial contract we’ve ever signed. The fact that we were able to acquire a partner of the caliber of Standard Chartered Bank speaks a lot about where we want to take this football club.” Both Liverpool and Standard Chartered have benefited from the collaboration, with the former raking in £40 million per year, totaling £160 million over the course of the agreement. For the latter, it has allowed their brand to be connected with a period of global growth for Liverpool, as well as success on the field, particularly the Champions League title in 2019 and the Premier League triumph in 2020.

It has benefited both the club and the community by supporting the United Nations' Global Goals initiative and participating in some of the club's community work.