When the cameras stopped running following Liverpool’s win against Aston Villa, this is what Steven Gerrard did on the pitch.

The return of Steven Gerrard to Anfield ended in loss for Aston Villa, but the Liverpool star was greeted warmly by the crowd.

The focus in the build-up to the match was mostly on Gerrard facing his former team, but he stated before kick-off that he was uninterested in the game’s sentimental character.

“Of course there will be emotion because of where we are and my history with the team we’re playing against,” he said to the reporters on Friday. “But that’s the task, to try to control it as much as I can.”

After the dust had settled after the final whistle, Gerrard embraced a number of Liverpool players and reconnected with several former teammates.

The 41-year-old had a lengthy conversation with current captain Jordan Henderson, with whom he spent five years as a teammate.

He then proceeded to greet Joe Gomez and other Reds players before hugging and speaking with Jurgen Klopp.

On the day, Mohamed Salah’s penalty in the 67th minute was the difference between the two teams.

Gerrard, on the other hand, has had a good start at Villa Park.

Since Gerrard’s arrival, the Midlands club has won three of their previous five matches, with only Liverpool and Manchester City defeating them.

After the game, Virgil van Dijk said it was fantastic to have the former Liverpool player back at Anfield.

“It [the response]was well-deserved,” he told the BBC after the game.

“Throughout, he is Liverpool. When you think of Liverpool, you automatically think of Stevie G.

“He is and always will be a legend. Here, he will always be welcomed.

“I don’t think he can deny that was emotional for him. It was wonderful to see him again.”