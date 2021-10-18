When Suarez and Liverpool reunite, there’s no room for niceties.

On Tuesday, Luis Suarez will play for Liverpool in the Champions League, and for another 90 minutes, fans’ favorite and cherished old team will be rivals once more.

Suarez’s last meeting with Liverpool in Spain was also his first since leaving the club five years ago in 2014, and the Uruguayan was the one who set the tone.

He slid in studs up, not for a tackle but for a finish, and he celebrated immediately, spinning around the back of Liverpool’s goal with his arms outstretched and a grin on his face.

He had 82 goals in 133 games for them, won a cup with them, been supported by them in the face of racism and biting scandals, and gained their devotion as one of their best ever players.

But there was no hint of restraint, let alone remorse, at Camp Nou during a Champions League last-16 clash. Suarez had put Barcelona ahead against Liverpool, and no one could deny that he was loving every minute of it.

He switched back in the build-up to the second leg at Anfield.

He discussed his tight relationship with Liverpool’s personnel and how his children learned about the city’s passion for football.

He posed for a shot next to the club’s crest on a wall, giving a thumbs up.

Nothing was spoken in jest. Suarez was developed by Liverpool from a precocious prospect at Ajax to one of the world’s most feared strikers.

He had shared both joy and sorrow with them. When Liverpool failed to win the Premier League in 2014, he cried under his shirt after a crucial loss to Crystal Palace.

However, Suarez was suddenly enjoying their defeat, and Liverpool fans were reminded. They booed and heckled as Suarez went back to work in the second leg.

As Liverpool attempted to take a throw, he deflected the ball away. He accosted Fabinho in the hopes of eliciting a response. Suarez was booked for the challenge that followed, with his hands clenched over his leg on the floor.

Liverpool fans once sang, “I just can’t get enough.” “Cheat, cheat, cheat,” it was now.

Liverpool won 4-3 on aggregate after a remarkable comeback turned a 3-0 first-leg loss into a 4-3 win on aggregate, with Suarez’s pain only adding to the joy.

They adored Suarez when he was playing for them but detested him when he was playing against them, and they will anticipate the same at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

Steven Gerrard talked about it in an interview with the BBC last year. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.