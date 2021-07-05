When Steven Gerrard almost left Liverpool, there were dramatic u-turns, an escape clause, and Jose Mourinho’s confession.

The exploits of Steven George Gerrard will be told for as long as there is a Liverpool Football Club.

Who is the greatest player in the history of the club? It’s a never-ending discussion that will almost certainly never reach a truly decisive conclusion.

What is undeniable to anyone who was fortunate enough to witness him in a Red shirt during a stellar professional career that spanned close to 17 years at Anfield is that the boy who grew up on a council estate in Huyton was a force of nature who carried the club through its darkest moments and inspired it to its most meteoric heights during that period.

The ‘Gerrard’ FA Cup final, Gerard Houllier’s treble, the miracle of Istanbul… the instances when his power of personality combined with innate football skill and physical prowess provided the Reds displays are too numerous to mention.

But, as much as his on-field achievements have elevated him to the top echelon of the LFC pantheon, as well as among his contemporaries outside of Anfield, it is the fact that he spent virtually the entirety of his playing career with his boyhood club – during a relatively undistinguished era, by Liverpool’s standards – that provides a strong foundation on which his legend and cult status can be built.

In today’s game, one-club men are becoming increasingly rare, with Liverpudlians only needing to glance across Stanley Park for examples of rare young Scouse talent who felt compelled to leave Merseyside to pursue their dreams.

Despite having a plethora of suitors from Europe’s top clubs throughout his career, Gerrard stayed at Anfield until semi-retiring to the United States, and in fairness, he still managed to amass a collection of medals that would be the envy of most players, even if the league title, which he may have craved the most cruelly evaded him when it seemed set to provide the perfect denouement.

The stories of his enthusiasm and dedication to the Liverpool cause will be told because of his loyalty to the city of his birth and the club of his heart. The summary comes to a close.