When Simone Biles withdrew from her team’s event at the Tokyo Olympics, her boyfriend felt “sick.”

Simone Biles’ boyfriend said he “felt ill” after the four-time Olympic champion pulled out of the team’s event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to mental health issues last week.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, arrived in Japan with a strong chance of becoming the most successful female Olympian in history, but she withdrew from four of the five events she was scheduled to compete in due to mental health problems.

She retired from the team event on July 27 after getting the lowest score of her Olympic career on the vault in the first rotation.

Biles took a trainer off the floor before returning to it with her right foot wrapped. She did not compete any further and was seen cheering on her colleagues.

Jonathan Owens realized right away that Biles’ problem was not physical as he watched his girlfriend’s ordeal unfold on TV.

“I was sick for her,” the Houston Texans safety said on Thursday, “just because I can see her face, I kind of know her facial expressions, I can kind of read her lips and kind of know what was going on and kind of what she was saying her coach.”

“I had a pretty good idea what was going on beforehand, so I was just hoping she’d be able to get over it and go out there and perform.” As a result, I was ill to my stomach since she couldn’t go out there.”

Biles withdrew from the all-round competition as well as the individual vault, floor, and uneven bars event finals after opting out of the team event.

Her decision to come out about mental health difficulties earned her praise from Michael Phelps, Oprah Winfrey, and teammate Jordan Chiles, among others.

However, there were plenty of others who publicly disagreed with her position, and Owens admitted that dealing with criticism was new ground for his partner.

“When you’ve been used to everything going great for a long time and then you have a blip in your performance, you get down on yourself and lose confidence,” he explained.

Biles finished her Olympic career with a bronze medal on the balancing beam.