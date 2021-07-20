When Should You Watch Each Sport and Ceremony at the 2021 Olympics?

Because there will be fewer spectators at this year’s Olympic Games, the televised schedule will be more crucial than ever for fans of top-tier athletics.

Because of the time difference, Olympic fans may have to become somewhat nocturnal in order to participate in some of their favorite sports.

Some events will start on Day 2, or two days before the opening ceremony on July 23, which will be held on July 23.

The Games will then be held until August 8th, with the closing ceremony taking place on Day 16.

The following is a complete list of event times. All of the following times are in Tokyo time, with Eastern time indicated in brackets.

As the Olympics begin, this story will be updated with new times.

Women’s softball, Day 2

9:00 a.m. – Australia vs. Japan in the first round (July 20, 8:00 p.m. ET) Italy vs. USA in the first round – 12:00 p.m. (July 20, 11:00 p.m. ET) Mexico takes on Canada in the first round at 5:00 p.m. (4:00 a.m. ET)

Soccer for women

Group E – 4:30 p.m. – Great Britain vs. Chile (3:30 a.m. ET) China vs. Brazil in Group F – 5:00 p.m. (4:00 a.m. ET) Sweden against. USA (Group G) – 5:30 p.m. (4:30 a.m. ET) 7:30 p.m., Group E, Japan vs. Canada (6:30 a.m. ET) Zambia against. The Netherlands (Group F) – 8:00 p.m. (7:00 a.m. ET) Australia vs. New Zealand, Group G, 8:30 p.m. (7:30 a.m. ET)

Day 1: Softball for women

9:00 a.m. – USA vs. Canada in the first round (July 21, 8:00 p.m. ET) Mexico takes against Japan in the first round at 12:00 p.m. (July 21, 11:00 p.m. ET) Italy takes on Australia in the first round at 5:00 p.m. (4:00 a.m. ET)

Soccer for men

Egypt vs. Spain (Group C) – 4:30 p.m. (3:30 a.m. ET) New Zealand against. Republic of Korea (Group B) – 5:00 p.m. (4:00 a.m. ET) Mexico vs. France, Group A, 5:00 p.m. (4:00 a.m. ET) Cote d’Ivoire against. Saudi Arabia (Group D) – 5:30 p.m. (4:30 a.m. ET) Argentina vs. Australia, Group C, 7:30 p.m. (6:30 a.m. ET) Honduras vs. Romania in Group B – 8:00 p.m. (7:00 a.m. ET) 8:00 p.m., Group A: Japan vs. South Africa (7:00 a.m. ET) Brazil vs. Germany, Group D, 8:30 p.m. (7:30 a.m. ET)

Archery on Day 1

