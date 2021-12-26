When Pep Guardiola leaves, Jamie Carragher sends a message to Brendan Rodgers.

Jamie Carragher, a former Liverpool defender, believes that recent criticism of Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is unjustified, and believes that he will be one of the names ‘talked’ at Manchester City when Pep Guardiola steps down.

Under the supervision of the former Liverpool manager, the Foxes have finished fifth in the Premier League in back-to-back seasons, but have struggled to duplicate their form from the previous two seasons in the current campaign.

Leicester are now eighth in the table, but have recently been eliminated from both the Europa League and the Carabao Cup.

Long-term injuries to defense trio James Justin, Ricardo Pereira, and Wesley Fofana haven’t helped Rodgers’ cause, and he’s been chastised for his game management once again after squandering a 3-1 lead against Liverpool in Wednesday’s cup defeat at Anfield.

He’s been charged with a crime he didn’t commit.