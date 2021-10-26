When Mohamed Salah scores, Liverpool fans notice what Virgil Van Dijk does.

If Virgil van Dijk is any indication of how excellent Mohamed Salah is right now, it’s that he knows the Egyptian will score before he ever takes a shot.

Salah set a new record against Manchester United on Sunday, becoming the best scoring African player in Premier League history and scoring for the 10th time in a row.

At Old Trafford, Liverpool led 4-0 at halftime, with Salah netting two goals before the interval. He completed his hat-trick with a third goal early in the second half.

Before the ball had struck the back of the net, Van Dijk could be seen in the background lifting his arms in celebration.

It’s not the first time the Dutchman has predicted a Salah goal. It’s something he began doing only a few months after joining the club in 2017/18.

Liverpool defeated Newcastle United 2-0 at Anfield in March 2018, with goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Salah scored just before halftime when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sliced through the Newcastle defense and found Salah, who tucked the ball past Martin Dubravka.

With his arms up moments before Oxlade-Chamberlain played the pass, Van Dijk knew it was a goal before Salah even had the ball at his feet, according to Inside Anfield film from that game.

Since then, Van Dijk has continued to do so. Moments filmed against Porto in 2018/19 and again against Newcastle United in 2019/20 show him celebrating his teammates’ goals before they were even goals.

It’s something he’s done a lot of this season, with fans noting it against Atletico Madrid last week and again against Manchester United this weekend.

Van Dijk isn’t the only one who has done so; James Milner was caught on camera raising his arms in anticipation of Salah’s wondergoal against Watford earlier this month.

Salah is in such good form that it appears that everything he touches results in a goal.

It’s no surprise that his teammates expect the ball to go into the net.