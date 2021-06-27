When Jonathan Woodgate’s contract expires next week, he will leave Bournemouth.

Since Jason Tindall’s resignation in February, the former Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, and England defender has been in temporary control of the team.

According to rumours, the Cherries are close to hiring Fulham manager Scott Parker as their next full-time manager.

As they competed for promotion back to the Premier League and reached the FA Cup quarter-finals, Woodgate was regarded a possible candidate for the job.

Soon after taking up a temporary position as first-team coach, the 41-year-old was forced into the role.

However, after narrowly missing out on a return to the top division via the play-offs, where they were eliminated by Brentford in the semi-finals, the club has decided to take a new path.

“My time at @officialafcb will come to an end this week,” Woodgate posted on Instagram.

“It was a life-changing event for me, and I can’t express my gratitude enough to the staff, who were just fantastic, and the residents of the town for their unwavering support.

“I’d also like to express my gratitude to the players for their efforts. They were a fantastic bunch to work with, and we were all disappointed with how the season ended. They deserved a better ending than the one they got at Brentford.

“Disappointment aside, I will remember my time there as a honor to work for such a unique football club, and I wish #AFCB continued success.”

During his time in charge, Woodgate led the club to 13 wins from 24 games in all competitions, earning him the title of Championship manager of the month for April.

“I cannot appreciate Jonathan enough for the job he has done over the last four-and-a-half months,” said Neill Blake on the club’s website.

“He arrived during a tough period for the club, was asked to take leadership of the team shortly after arriving, and did so with remarkable maturity, providing the stability we needed at such a critical time.

