When it comes to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is avoiding the £120 million truth.

Remember the events of the day. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already feeling the pressure after just five games in the new Premier League season.

Perhaps that shouldn’t come as a shock. When the Red Devils spent £120 million on Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer, you’d think they didn’t expect to lose in the Champions League and League Cup to Young Boys and West Ham United in the first few weeks of the returning Portuguese’s second stint at Old Trafford.

That’s without taking into account the fact that United needed a last-minute winner and a penalty save to avoid losing points to West Ham in the Premier League last weekend.

The Red Devils were expected to be strong title contenders as a result of such signings. While they are now tied for first place with Chelsea and Liverpool on points, they appear to be the most vulnerable of the three early pacesetters.

Tim Sherwood, the former Aston Villa manager, has tipped Ronaldo to succeed Solskjaer as United manager at some time in the next 18 months, ahead of United’s home match against the Villans this weekend.

And it didn’t take long for the Norwegian to come out fighting and point the finger of blame elsewhere following such results, performances, and assertions.

Specifically, Jurgen Klopp’s direction.

Solskjaer believes Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is to blame because Ronaldo was refused penalties twice against West Ham last weekend, as well as not being granted one against Young Boys, before Jesse Lingard experienced a similar fate in midweek.

“We just have to hope we get what we deserve,” he remarked before of this weekend’s match against Aston Villa.

“In the last two games, we should have had three penalties. Last year, there was a manager who was concerned about us receiving pens, and it appears that judgments became more difficult to make after that.

“Since then, I’ve noticed a significant improvement. You just have to trust the officials and hope they make the correct decisions soon.”

Klopp made such a claim in response to his personal frustrations with his team’s lack of penalty kicks following a loss to Southampton in January.

“We.” “Summary concludes.”