When it comes to Kostas Tsimikas’ idea, Liverpool fans are unanimous.

Left-back Kostas Tsimikas has been the focus of recent transfer rumours a year after joining Liverpool.

Tsimikas, 25, joined the Reds for £11.75 million last summer but only appeared in two Premier League games last season.

Due to injury, the Greece international missed 18 games in the 2020/21 season, and his future at Anfield has been called into question in recent weeks.

According to sources in Italy, Tsimikas has piqued the interest of Napoli, who are rumored to be interested in loaning him out.

Klopp’s ambitions for the former Olympiacos player have been disclosed, with the manager stating that he wants to “make more use of his squad” this season.

Liverpool fans are saying the same thing about the speculations after a successful pre-season.

One supporter tweeted, “We need him.” “What makes you think we’d let him go?”

“He’s a good back up,” added another.

Tsimikas is the Reds’ lone direct replacement for Andy Robertson, who started every game in the league last season.

“To be honest, I think Kostas has a big season ahead of him.” He wowed in preseason, and he’s got plenty of time to adjust. He may also be rotated in for Robertson more frequently now that he has regained defensive structure and solidity. He’s a gifted young man who will have opportunities to demonstrate his abilities.”

“Why would we loan away our backup left back after only one season?” he wondered. He’s also having a fantastic preseason! I’m looking forward to seeing him get some playing time this season.”

“I believe Tsimikas will be vital for us at some point, particularly in cup tournaments and when Robertson is tired,” he stated. Robertson was burned out after playing almost every game last season, so Tsimikas should be able to provide him with some competition, as he has proven in preseason.

Due to Robertson’s late arrival after Scotland’s Euro 2020 participation, Tsimikas has played a significant role for the Reds throughout pre-season.

This week, Liverpool continues its preparations in Evian ahead of their Premier League season opener on August 14 against Norwich.