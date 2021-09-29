When Is Tom Brady Going to Retire? Bill Belichick claims that quarterback Tom Brady might play until he is 50 years old.

If the New England Patriots had any doubts when Tom Brady left as a free agency last year that he could still be an excellent quarterback, they have been proven incorrect. Brady, who is 44 years old, has shown no signs of slowing down, raising the question of how much longer he will play.

According to reports, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was ready to let Brady go after two decades as the team’s starting quarterback. Prior to Brady’s first visit to New England as an opposing player, the coach recognized that Brady’s professional football career might not be over.

Belichick told reporters on Wednesday, “Nothing Tom does surprises me.” “He’s a fantastic player who works hard and looks after himself. He’s said he wants to play until he’s 50 years old. He can probably do it if anyone can.

“Tom has had a remarkable career. There aren’t enough superlatives and adjectives to describe everything he’s accomplished and continues to accomplish. It’s astonishment personified.”

Brady is frequently asked about his retirement plans since he continues to defy Father Time. Brady claimed he planned to play until he was 45 years old after winning his fifth Super Bowl triumph in 2017. Brady didn’t rule out playing until he turned 50 years old back then, and it looks much more plausible in 2021.

“Recently, it appears to be a really trendy topic. Will Tom Brady be able to play till he is 50 years old? “Are you 50 years old?” Last week, Brady informed his teammate Rob Gronkowski on an edition of “Tommy & Gronky.” “It isn’t too difficult for me.” I believe I am capable. It’s a resounding yes.”

Brady signed a contract deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the summer that will keep him with the team through 2022.

In 2019, Brady won his sixth and last Super Bowl championship with the Patriots. In February, the quarterback set a new record by being the fifth quarterback to win the Super Bowl MVP award after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers past the Kansas City Chiefs.

Belichick and the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time in 12 years, while Brady won a title in his first season away from New England. New England is on its second quarterback in as many years, having selected Mac Jones with its first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are strong favorites in Brady’s return to New England on Sunday.