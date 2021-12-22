When is the semi-final draw for the Carabao Cup? Time, TV station, and stream are all variables.

The remaining teams won’t have to wait long to find out who they’ll face in the semi-finals as the Carabao Cup final approaches.

After holders Manchester City were knocked out, a new team will win this season’s championship, in what has been a shocking edition of the game. City had won the cup four times in a row.

With a 5-1 victory over League One club Sunderland on Tuesday night, Arsenal became the first team to reach the final four.

The other three matches are on Wednesday night, with Liverpool hosting Leicester City, Chelsea visiting Brentford, and Tottenham Hotspur hosting West Ham United in north London.

However, when and where will the semi-final draw take place?

When will the Carabao Cup draw take place?

Following the conclusion of Tottenham’s match against West Ham, the final four teams will learn who they will face next.

The draw will take place around 9.30 p.m., after the game has started at 7.45 p.m.

If the game proceeds to penalties, it will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at around 10 p.m., with former Reds midfielder Jamie Redknapp making the draw with either ex-Spurs defender Michael Dawson or ex-Hammer Danny Gabbidon, depending on which team advances on Wednesday night.

Is there a place where I can watch the semi-final draw?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will broadcast the draw live.

It will also be streamed live on the Carabao Cup social media outlets, as well as on a dedicated The Washington Newsday blog.

When are the semi-final matchups scheduled?

Unlike previous season, the League Cup semi-finals will be split into two legs this season, with the first team to be chosen playing the first game at home.

The games will be held on January 3 and 10, with the championship match taking place on February 27.