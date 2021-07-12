When is the Gold Cup in 2021? Dates, Time, TV Channel, and Odds

The European Championships and Copa America may have ended over the weekend, but international soccer is far from over for the season.

As the US looks to win the Gold Cup for the first time in four years, the focus now switches to North and Central America.

The 16th edition of the Gold Cup kicked off on Saturday, with the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) winning 1-0 over Haiti thanks to a goal from Colorado Rapids defender Sam Vines.

Canada, which is in Group B with the United States, got off to a flying start, defeating Martinique 4-1 after coming back from a 1-0 deficit. Meanwhile, in Group A, incumbent champions Mexico were held to a 0-0 draw by Trinidad and Tobago, and El Salvador needed two late goals to defeat Guatemala.

On Monday and Tuesday, respectively, Group C and Group D will begin play.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Gold Cup in 2021?

The 16th edition of the competition, which was originally slated to take place between July 2 and July 25, has been pushed back a week, and will now take place from July 10 to August 1.

What Happened to the Gold Cup in 2021?

The United States is the lone host for the ninth time in 12 editions since the turn of the century, with games spread across nine venues in eight cities.

The Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, the Q2 Stadium in Austin, the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, and the NRG Stadium and the BBVA Stadium in Houston will host the majority of the games.

Exploria Stadium in Orlando, FL, Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, and Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, NV will all host games. The final will be held in the latter’s stadium, which is home to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Which Teams Will Play in the Gold Cup in 2021?

The competition featured 16 teams split into four groups of four for for the second time in its existence. Qatar is the only team from outside of CONCACAF competing in the Gold Cup.

Qatar has been invited to play in the Copa America in 2020, but had to withdraw due to the tournament’s postponement. This is a condensed version of the information.