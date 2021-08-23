When is the deadline for transfers? As Liverpool and Everton ready for late business, what time the window closes.

The Premier League season has already begun, with Liverpool winning two of their first two games, while Chelsea drew 2-2 with Leeds United after defeating Southampton on the opening day.

Both Merseyside clubs have strengthened their rosters this summer, with Liverpool completing the signing of RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate ahead of schedule.

Following the appointment of Rafa Benitez as manager, the Blues confirmed the free transfers of Asmir Begovic and Andros Townsend, as well as the signing of Demarai Gray from Bayer Leverkusen.

The two clubs now have just over a week to conclude any remaining business before the transfer window closes at.

That is also the deadline for Scottish and Spanish clubs to complete transfers. The Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1 all have the same deadline, although German clubs have till and French clubs have until.

Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool is poised to join Lyon in France this week, while Ben Woodburn of Hearts in Scotland is close to signing a loan deal until January.

Divock Origi has been linked with a move away from Anfield, however nothing has been confirmed, and time is running out for the Belgium international to find a new club.

Moise Kean and James Rodriguez have been the most talked about players for the Blues this summer, with both apparently eager to move on before the deadline.

Rafa is anxious to add to his roster before the window closes, as the club had a bid for full back Nathan Patterson rejected by Rangers over the weekend.

The Toffees are also linked with Lazio forward Joaquin Correa, albeit they are up against Inter Milan in the Italian league.

On the incomings front, Klopp is more quieter, with few firm links and the Reds manager allegedly content with his current crop of players.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Alisson Becker are among the Liverpool players who have signed new long-term contracts this summer, with Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson expected to follow suit.

Jarrod Bowen is said to be a Liverpool player. “The summary has come to an end.”