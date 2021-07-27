When is Simone Biles’ next competition? Time for the Olympic Gymnastics Event and What We Know

Simone Biles would not confirm whether she will return to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after exiting the women’s gymnastics team final on Tuesday, but told reporters she plans to “take it day by day.”

Biles might return to the mat as soon as Thursday if she is medically cleared to compete in the individual event finals.

Biles attempted an Amanar vault at the start of her turn in Tuesday’s team finals, but the technique did not go as planned. According to the Associated Press, Biles completed one and a half twists instead of the two and a half twists she was supposed to do before falling off-balance.

Biles withdrew from the team competition shortly after, but stayed in the arena to cheer on her teammates as they finished their individual events.

Biles’ surprise departure was attributed to a “medical concern,” according to an official statement from USA Gymnastics.

“Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition owing to a medical issue,” according to an official statement. She will be evaluated on a regular basis to determine whether she is medically cleared for future competitions.”

According to the team’s announcement, “she will be tested daily to establish medical clearance for future competitions.”

Biles told Hoda Kotb on The Today Show that she was “very unhappy” with how the competition went on a personal level, but said she was proud of her three teammates for pushing through and winning silver medals in the event for Team USA.

“Physically, I’m in good shape. Biles told Hoda Kotb, “I’m in shape.” “Emotionally, it fluctuates depending on the time and the situation.”

Biles mentioned her high profile leading up to the Olympics, where she has been dubbed the GOAT (“greatest of all time”) athlete for Team USA.

“It is not a simple achievement to come here to the Olympics and be the main star of the Olympics,” Biles remarked. “So we’re just trying to take it day by day and see what happens.”

Biles was noncommittal when Kotb asked if she anticipated to compete in the next day’s individual competition on Thursday.

“We’re just going to take it day by day and see what happens,” she said.

At the Tokyo Olympics, women's gymnastics will be resumed.