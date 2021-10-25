When he fired the fatal shot, Baldwin was practicing aiming his gun at the camera.

Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while rehearsing a scenario that involves aiming a toy gun at the camera lens, according to US media, citing an affidavit recording his director’s account of the event.

According to an affidavit given to US media on Sunday, director Joel Souza, who was standing behind Hutchins when the gun went off, heard “what sounded like a whip and then a huge bang.”

Baldwin, according to Souza, was “He was practicing a cross sketch while sitting in a pew in a church structure. Joel stated that he was peering over Halayna’s shoulder “NBC News quoted the affidavit as adding that when he heard the gunshots.

According to the report, Souza recalls Hutchins “complaining about her stomach and clutching her waist.”

According to NBC, the document stated, “Joel also said Halayna began to stumble backwards and she was assisted to the ground.” “Joel said he was bleeding from his shoulder and saw blood on Halayna.” On the set of the low-budget western “Rust” in New Mexico on Thursday, Hutchins, 42, was hit in the chest by Baldwin firing the pretend gun he had been informed was safe. She was pronounced dead in the hospital a few hours later.

Doctors treated Souza, 48, and he was sent home.

The shooting is still being investigated by police, who have executed a search warrant at the scene.

Baldwin has been interrogated by Santa Fe police and has stated that he is completely cooperating with the investigation.

The film’s associate director, Dave Halls, who delivered the weapon to the actor, and the armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, have also drawn attention.

There have been no charges filed and no arrests made.

According to the affidavit, the event occurred during a lunch break, and Souza was unsure if the gun had been checked for safety again after the break.

The event was apparently not caught on video because the actors and crew were still prepping for the scene, according to a camera operator.

The new information was revealed as Hutchins’ horrified friends and coworkers gathered to pay respect to her at a memorial on Sunday, displaying their sadness and fury.

With more than 20,000 signatures on a petition calling for a ban on live firearms on movie sets, a California legislator announced he would introduce legislation prohibiting the use of live gunfire on sets in the state.