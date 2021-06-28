When Germany plays England at Wembley, Joachim Low expects a different style of game.

After a 2-2 draw with Hungary in their penultimate Euro 2020 group game, Germany coach Joachim Low expects a “totally different” meeting against England.

Germany finished second in Group F, earning a last-16 match against old opponent England at Wembley on Tuesday thanks to Leon Goretzka’s late equalizer.

On a rollercoaster night in Munich, Germany came from behind twice to escape their second group defeat, with substitute Goretzka scoring the game-winning goal in the 84th minute.

“Hungary parked the bus, with everyone behind the ball, joining every duel, and it’s going to be a completely different encounter against England,” Low said during a press conference.

“They like to attack when they play at home. It’ll be a wide-open match, much more so than tonight.

“We know we need to improve on things, and we need to be cautious, especially at set-pieces. We can’t keep making the same mistakes.

“However, as I already stated, it will be a unique contest versus England, and we are looking forward to it.”

Hungary got off to a flying start thanks to Adam Szalai’s early header, and Andreas Schafer put the underdogs back in ahead after Kai Havertz equalized for Germany in the 66th minute.

“This was the ‘group of death,’ and we came in second, and now we’re off to England,” Low explained. It’s fantastic to be able to play against England at Wembley Stadium in London.

“Now that the group stage is done, we must concentrate. It’s either in or out right now, which is a terrific situation.”

Hungary’s Italian coach Marco Rossi said he was proud to be in charge of his side after they went close to completing a “fairy tale”.

“I’m very proud of my team and very proud to coach this side,” Rossi said. “We’re disappointed because we went very close.

“The players were disappointed with the result because we went very close to a qualification, which wouldn’t have been just historic, it would have been incredible, almost unimaginable.

“But unfortunately, even in the greatest fairy tales there can be some less than happy endings and unfortunately that was the. (This is a short article)