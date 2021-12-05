When Everton takes on Arsenal, Rafa Benitez must avoid making the same error that Liverpool did.

Many Everton supporters could see their team’s primary problem against Liverpool from a mile away, even before the Merseyside derby began on Wednesday.

Many fans were taken aback by the squad sheet, as they had expected the Blues to try to match up with opponents in terms of numbers in the middle of the pitch. That, however, was not the case.

Instead, Rafa Benitez went with a 4-4-2 formation, with Richarlison and Salomon Rondon manning the two visiting centre-backs, while Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan manned the midfield.

It didn’t take long for Liverpool to call attention to their opponents’ major flaw.

For the majority of their time on the pitch, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Thiago were allowed free reign of Goodison Park, particularly in the first half.

The first Liverpool goal came when their captain was given much too much space on the edge of the Everton box to reach the net, setting the tone for the remainder of the game.

Allan and Doucoure had a solid start to the season, but couldn’t rediscover their best form in the derby, with the latter having only recently returned from an injury layoff.

Regardless, Benitez has a glaring problem to address in that area of the pitch.

In terms of the required balance of pushing and defensive stance, it appears that the collaboration between Allan and Doucoure will be ineffective. So, how does the Blues’ general manager handle the situation? Arsenal use a different style than Liverpool, having used a midfield double against Manchester United earlier this week, with Martin Odegaard filling in as a No. 10.

Benitez may choose to play in that style, especially because Rondon’s injury means Richarlison will likely start as Everton’s main striker.

The manager may choose to rest one of Doucoure or Allan in this setup further back in midfield.

The former is currently healing from an injury, while the latter has been off the pace in recent weeks and may need a break to regain his best form.

Fabian Delph appears to be the most obvious candidate to take over. “The summary has come to an end.”