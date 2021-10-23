When Everton fans were attacked in Lille, it was described as “just aggression, no communication, and riot tactics.”

Everton had only been to Europe twice in the previous four years.

The Blues’ travelling contingent grew with a weeklong journey to Northern France, which was far more accessible than the 500-fan trek to a remote area of Russia three weeks prior.

According to conservative estimates, 10,000 Evertonians traveled 300 miles to Lille in late October 2014. Some people who were on the ground that week believe the figure was closer to double.

In any case, the allure of a European away day, coming off a season in which Roberto Martinez’s side placed fifth with a club-record 72 points, was too much to pass up.

Despite the fact that this should have been a journey to remember, Evertonians will always be remembered as the day when they were attacked twice.

Blues fans were subjected to various sorts of aggression the night before the game and in the hours leading up to the Group H match.

Around 100 hooded fans attacked Evertonians who were chatting and smoking outside the Australian Bar on October 22, hitting them with chairs, kicking them, and leaving a number injured, bruised, and wounded.

Then, on the following day, seven years ago today, police tear gas was used on the thousands who had gathered in the Grand Place square.

Men, women, and children are all represented.

The attitude on both sides of the attacks was stated to be upbeat, carnival-like, and not in the least bit offensive or menacing.

As a result, the motive for the masked hooligans jumping people outside the club, as well as the heavy-handedness of the local police force the next day, continues to perplex Blues fans.

One Everton supporter told The Washington Newsday last week, “There were a lot of Evertonians in the Australian Bar that night.”

“I’d gone outside for a cigarette during half-time of the Liverpool match.” Outside, I was conversing with my friends and other Evertonians. Where the pub is, there are houses across the road with a small side street between them, and that’s where they showed up.

“The majority of them wore balaclavas. Everyone began to rush into the bar, but the bodyguards began locking the doors.

“These guys were throwing chairs, plant pots, and whatever else they could think of.”

