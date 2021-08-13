When Everton celebrated their cup final loss to Liverpool, there was all-day partying, a horse and carriage, and a peculiar pop celebrity incident.

A Grand Old Team to Report, by Dave Prentice, was published last October and is still Amazon’s #1 Best Seller in the Everton FC department.

It has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating, with comments like “Fantastic read.” “A brilliant, easy read for any Blue,” “The most interesting book about my favorite subject Everton football club that I have read, excellent read,” and “The most interesting book about my favorite subject Everton football club that I have read, excellent read.”

Kevin Ratcliffe, the club’s most successful captain, tweeted: “Great relaxing read Prenno, good inside stories, I’d say a must read for Evertonians.”

Peter Johnson, the chairman of Everton Football Club, could be interesting company.

We shared a long lunch in Dublin on the day of the 1996 Cup Final. I say lunch because it was totally made up of Guinness and we were brought together by chance rather than design.

Joe Royle had brought his team to a Friday night end-of-season friendly against Home Farm, then given them Saturday off to relax, watch the FA Cup Final between Liverpool and Manchester United, and do whatever a group of footballers would do at the end of a long, hard season.

In 1996, that meant booze. Consume massive amounts of beer. And then a little more.

I’d traveled with the team and planned on joining them for a Saturday all-dayer. Peter was certainly thinking along the same lines.

Joe had booked the players into a hotel apart from the coaching staff, perhaps as a prize for placing sixth and to allow them to relax away from the watchful eyes of the coaching staff.

So, at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday morning, I walked the short distance from the staff hotel to the players’ hotel, only to discover Peter had done the same thing.

Except that every single player had taken the term “all-dayer” to its logical conclusion.

They’d gone off the rails. “The summary has come to an end.”