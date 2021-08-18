When does the NBA season 2021–22 begin? Dates, as well as the schedules for Opening Night and Christmas Day.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been given the pleasure of opening the 2019 NBA regular season, just over a month after ending a 50-year wait for an NBA championship.

On October 19, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will face the Brooklyn Nets in a replay of last season’s thrilling seven-game Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Bucks and the Nets were added to the five-game Christmas Day schedule on Tuesday, with the latter playing in a spectacular star-studded duel versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here’s all you need to know about the new season.

When does the NBA season 2021-22 begin?

The regular season begins on October 19, exactly three weeks after training camp ended on September 28. The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks face the Brooklyn Nets. The regular season ends on April 10, 2022, with the play-in tournaments for the seventh and eighth seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences taking place between April 12 and April 15. The NBA playoffs begin on April 16 and will conclude no later than June 19, the earliest date for Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

The NBA Draft will take place on June 23, with the All-Star break planned for the weekend of February 18 to February 20.

How long will the NBA season be in 2021-22?

The NBA will return to its traditional 82-game season calendar this year after playing 72 regular-season games the previous two seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic’s disruptions. From the first round until the NBA Finals, the play-in tournament will determine the last two playoff seeds in each conference, and the playoffs will follow the standard best-of-seven format for each series.

On Opening Night, which teams will be in action?

The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks play the Brooklyn Nets on Opening Night on October 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET in a repeat of last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. TNT will be broadcasting both games.

At 7:30 p.m. on October 20, the Boston Celtics will play the New York Knicks. This is a condensed version of the information.