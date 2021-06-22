When does England’s Euro 2020 match against Czech Republic begin? Channel, live stream, and forecast

England takes against Czech Republic tonight in their effort to advance to the Euro 2020 knockout stages.

Despite a disappointing 0-0 draw against Scotland, the Three Lions are almost out of their group and will need to win their last Group D game to finish first.

The ECHO gives you the dirt on the fixture in this video.

On Tuesday, June 22, at 8 p.m. UK time, this game will begin.

This match will be shown live on ITV, with coverage starting at 7 p.m.

It will also be available online via ITV Hub for UK audiences.

To win the group, England must defeat Czech Republic, while a draw would leave them in second position.

Only if England loses and Scotland beats Croatia with a three-goal differential between the two British rivals can England finish third. Gareth Southgate’s side, on the other hand, is set to progress with four points.

If the Czech Republic avoids defeat, they have a chance to win the group. If Croatia loses and the Czech Republic beats Scotland by at least three goals, Croatia might move into second position.

Artur Soares Dias of Portugal will be in charge of this match. Dias is no stranger to English football, having previously overseen games in the Champions League and Europa League for Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City.

During coming into touch with Billy Gilmour, who tested positive, after Friday’s England vs Scotland game, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will miss the game due to a risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Mount has appeared in every minute of England’s Euro campaign thus far, while Chilwell has yet to make an appearance but is poised to start tonight.

Jude Bellingham, 17, might replace Mount in the starting lineup, but Luke Shaw is anticipated to hold his place at left back due to Chilwell’s absence.

Despite criticism for his performance in England’s opening two games, captain Harry Kane is poised to preserve his position in the starting XI.

Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are all vying for starts to spark an uninspired attack, while Phil Foden would be the most likely player to drop out as he is one yellow card away. The summary comes to a close.