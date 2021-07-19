When Do The Olympic Games Begin? Before the Opening Ceremony in Tokyo in 2021, these are the dates and schedule for the games.

The Olympic Games are meant to begin with the Opening Ceremony, however the Summer Games begin a few days earlier. The ceremony will take place on Friday in Tokyo, but events will take place on Wednesday and Thursday.

The first sport to take center stage in Tokyo will be softball. The first round begins at 9 a.m. local time on Wednesday at Fukushima Azuma Stadium. Because of the time difference, Americans may watch the Olympics on Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT.

The opening softball game, which will be telecast live on NBC Sports Network, pits Japan against Australia. On Tuesday at 11 p.m. EDT, the US softball team will meet Italy on NBC Sports Network. In the third and final softball game of the day, Mexico and Canada will face off on the same channel.

One day later, the six softball teams will return to the field. The United States will face Canada in the first game on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT.

The gold medal softball game will be held on Tuesday, July 27 at 7 a.m. EDT. The United States is the overwhelming favorite to win gold.

The Tokyo Olympics have arrived, which means it’s time to see the best softball players compete on the world’s biggest platform. From July 21 to July 27, follow Team USA on social media!

The whole game schedule may be found at this link: https://t.co/SVmJDdG3qU pic.twitter.com/qxwAVopJU1

The other sport on the first day of competitions is women’s soccer. Six group play matches will begin Wednesday between 3:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. EDT.

At Tokyo Stadium, the United States women’s soccer team will face Sweden. The game will be replayed on NBC Sports Network at 8:30 a.m. EDT, four hours after it begins live.

On Thursday, there will be eight men’s group play soccer matches. The action begins at 3:30 a.m. EDT when Egypt and Spain play at the Sapporo Dome.

The whole TV broadcast schedule for the Tokyo Olympics may be found here.