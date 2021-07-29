When do the 2020 Tokyo Olympics begin with athletics? How to Watch the Track and Field Schedule

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are halfway over, which means it’s time for athletics to seize the spotlight. On Friday, July 30, the track and field program kicks out with a series of preliminary races, heats, and qualifying rounds in a variety of disciplines.

The women’s 100m will be one of the first events on Friday, and the men’s 10,000m will be contested at 8:30 p.m. local time for the first track and field medal of the Olympic Games (7:30 a.m. ET, 4:30 a.m. PT).

Here’s all you need to know to stay on top of the action.

When Will Athletics Begin in Tokyo in 2020?

As the Olympics enter their second week, athletics, as is customary, takes center stage. The track and field program kicks off on Friday, July 30 at 9 a.m. local time (8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT on Thursday night) with the women’s 100m and 800m preliminaries, as well as the men’s high jump qualification, men’s discus qualification, and the first round of the men’s 3000m steeplechase.

The men’s 400m hurdles preliminary round starts at 11:25 a.m. local time (10:25 p.m. ET, 7:25 p.m. PT on Thursday night), while the women’s 100m first round heats start at 12:15 p.m. local time and end at 1:03 p.m. local time (11:15 p.m. ET, 8:15 p.m. PT on Thursday night.)

The evening session kicks off at 7 p.m. local time (6 a.m. ET, 3 a.m. PT) with the first round of the women’s 5000m as well as qualification for the women’s triple jump and shot put.

The first round of the 4x400m mixed relay begins at 8 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET, 5 a.m. PT), while the first medal will be awarded in the men’s 10,000m at 8:30 p.m. local time (7:30 a.m. ET, 4:30 a.m. PT).

How to Watch Live Streaming on TV and the Internet

Track & field events will be televised on NBC, NBC Olympics, and USA on Thursday and Friday, with a livestream available on Peacock, the NBC Sports app, and NBCOlympics.com.

The various sessions will also be available via streaming platforms that broadcast the NBC family of networks, such as fuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, and YouTube TV.

