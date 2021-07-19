When Do the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Begin? History, Events, and the Beginning Date

The Tokyo Olympic Games have finally arrived, although a year late. Although most events will not allow spectators in the stands, television cameras will be present to capture every moment as the nations of the world participate.

What Time Do the Tokyo Olympics Begin?

On Friday, July 23, 2021, the Olympic Games will begin—exactly one year after they were scheduled to begin. As a result, the Games are still referred to as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, as witnessed at the Euro 2020 soccer tournament, which ended on July 11.

As part of measures to control the spread of COVID-19, it was declared that only domestic fans would be permitted to attend the rescheduled Games.

After the Japanese government issued a COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo and the surrounding Kanto region in July, the organizers modified their plans. There will be no spectators allowed during events in Tokyo now, but all events will be webcast.

The Games will end on August 8th.

A Quick Overview of the Olympic Games

The origins of the Olympic Games may be traced back to Ancient Greece, with the first races taking place in Olympia in 776 BC. The Games were held every four years and were devoted to the god Zeus—a span of time known as an Olympiad.

Until the Roman invasion of 146 BC, athletes could only compete if they were of Greek descent, freeborn, and male.

Running (both speed and endurance tests) and various forms of combat (wrestling, boxing, and pankration, an ancient martial art) were among the activities in those ancient Games. There was also something that looked eerily similar to the discus of today.

Horse and chariot racing were among the equestrian events.

The last known ancient Games were held in 393 AD, although some historians believe they continued after that date.

Centuries later, Baron Pierre de Coubertin, a Frenchman, was inspired by the ancient Games to found the International Olympic Committee.

In 1896, the IOC hosted the first modern Olympic Games in Athens. With a triple jump win on April 6, 1896, American James Connolly became the first Olympic champion of the modern age. In the year 1900, the Olympic Games were held. This is a condensed version of the information.