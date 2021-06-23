When comparing Cristiano Ronaldo to the other sharpshooters in the European Championship,

Cristiano Ronaldo set a new European Championship scoring record with two late goals against Hungary, bringing his total to 11.

The Portugal star entered this summer’s tournament at the same level as Michel Platini, who scored all nine of his goals in the 1984 finals to set the record for most goals scored in a single edition of the tournament.

The PA news agency compares Ronaldo to the other all-time leading scorers in tournament history.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo

Tournaments were held in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020.

Number of Appearances: 22

11 goals

This summer’s delayed tournament comes 17 years after Ronaldo made his Euro debut, scoring in an opener defeat to Greece – a foreshadowing of that year’s final upset, which came after Ronaldo’s semi-final strike against Holland. At Euro 2008, the Czech Republic was his only victim, and four years later, they were again on the receiving end when Ronaldo scored twice against the Dutch. He scored a brace against Hungary in his second consecutive European Championship, and he also scored against Wales in the 2016 semi-final.

France’s Michel Platini

1984 tournaments

Number of Appearances: 5

9 objectives

In contrast to Ronaldo’s longevity, Platini’s goals came in one dominant performance for Michel Hidalgo’s 1984 champions. A goal in the opening win over Denmark was followed by back-to-back hat-tricks against Belgium and Yugoslavia. He grabbed a winner in the last minute of extra time against Portugal in the semi-finals and scored against Spain in the final to complete an extraordinary tournament for him and his team.

Alan Shearer, England

Tournaments: 1992, 1996, 2000

Appearances: 9

Goals: 7

England’s talisman won the Golden Boot on home soil with five goals at Euro 96, scoring against Switzerland and Scotland before rounding off the group stage with a brace against Holland and scoring early in the heart-breaking semi-final loss to Germany. Goals against Germany and Romania at Euro 2000 added to his tally.

Best of the rest

Seven players are tied on six goals, with France's Antoine Griezmann the only one in that group to achieve the feat at a single tournament