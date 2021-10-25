When Baldwin fired the fatal shot, he was practicing drawing his gun, according to the director.

On the set of the film “Rust,” Alec Baldwin was practicing taking his revolver from his holster and pointing it at the camera when he fatally shot cameraman Halyna Hutchins, according to a search warrant affidavit.

“He was practicing a cross draw while seated in a pew in a church building scenario,” director Joel Souza stated, “pointing the revolver towards the camera lens.”

Souza told investigators he was looking over Hutchins’ shoulder “when he heard what sounded like a whip and then a loud pop,” according to the affidavit released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Hutchins, 42, was “complaining about her stomach and squeezing her midsection,” according to the director.

“Halyna began to stumble backwards and was helped to the ground,” according to the document obtained by AFP. “Joel said he was bleeding from his shoulder and saw blood on Halyna.” On the set of the low-budget western in New Mexico on October 21, Baldwin fired the prop gun he had been persuaded was safe, striking Hutchins in the chest. She was pronounced dead in the hospital a few hours later.

Doctors treated Souza, 48, and he was sent home.

There have been no charges filed and no arrests made.

Baldwin has been interrogated by Santa Fe police and has stated that he is completely cooperating with the investigation.

In the affidavit, cameraman Reid Russell also presented his side of events.

“Trying to explain how he was going to draw out the firearm and where his arm would be when the firearm was pulled from the holster,” Russell, who was standing next to Souza and Hutchins, said Baldwin was “trying to explain how he was going to draw out the firearm and where his arm would be when the firearm was pulled from the holster.”

The affidavit stated, “Reid was not clear why the handgun was discharged and only remembered the loud bang.” “He remembered Joel having blood on him and Halyna speaking and saying she couldn’t feel her legs,” he said. The shooting was not captured on film, according to the camera operator, because the cast and crew were still prepping for the scene.

According to the affidavit, the event occurred during a lunch break, and the director wasn’t sure if the pistol had been checked for safety again after the break.

“Souza indicated that no live rounds should ever be present around or around the scene,” according to the affidavit, but “as far as he knows, no one is searched for live ammunition on their person prior to and after the sequences are being filmed.”

It was his belief, according to (Souza). The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.