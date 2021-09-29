When asked about Liverpool’s Luis Suarez, Rio Ferdinand admits to Mohamed Salah.

Rio Ferdinand, a former Manchester United defender, has stated that he would prefer Mohamed Salah to Luis Suarez in his team.

Salah scored twice in Liverpool’s 5-1 Champions League triumph over Porto on Tuesday night, extending his outstanding start to the season.

With those two goals at the Estadio do Dragao, he is now only one goal behind Steven Gerrard as the club’s all-time Champions League goal scorer.

Meanwhile, Suarez, who scored 31 goals for Liverpool in the 2013-14 season, scored again for Atletico Madrid against AC Milan on Tuesday night in the Champions League.

Ferdinand, on the other hand, had little problem in selecting the Egyptian as the player he would have in his team for one season at their prime.

“I’d take Mo Salah,” he said on BT Sport. “I think what he’s done in the last four seasons, he’s the top scorer for Liverpool again this season, I think he’s immense.”

“The frosting on the cake is that he’s a key member of a club that’s won major championships, the Premier League and the Champions League, and he’s a joy to watch in and around the box as an assassin.

“Yes, Suarez had a tremendous season, but I can’t look past Mo Salah in terms of winning the league in a Liverpool shirt in the current age.

“He’s not even doing it as a No.9; he’s doing it as a wide striker, and he scores all kinds of goals. He takes on guys and can sprint from deep.” He does a little bit of everything for me.

Former Reds forward Michael Owen, though, disagreed with Ferdinand, admitting that he would choose Suarez over Salah because of his great performances under Brendan Rodgers.

“As a one-off season, Suarez under Brendan Rodgers, I’ve never seen anything like it, 31 goals and 17 assists, I’ve never seen anything like it in my life,” he remarked. It isn’t only a matter of who wins the league.

“When crosses come in, I don’t think he’s [Salah] excellent at getting on the end of them with headers.”