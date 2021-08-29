‘When are they going to sing his name?’ The reaction from the national media to Everton’s victory over Brighton.

Everton’s perfect start to the season was extended with a 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

In the first half, Demarai Gray gave the Toffees the lead before Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed the win from the penalty spot.

Everton’s second win of the 2021/22 Premier League season has been a promising start for new manager Rafa Benitez, so here’s a round-up of what the national media had to say about it.

Sam Dalling is a well-known actor.

Rafa Benitez will sleep well tonight after a resounding victory on the road. The Spaniard is a Grand Master of football, and he will have cherished his duel with Graham Potter. Due to painstaking planning, patience, and flashes of quality, the elder guy took the rewards.

Gray’s future is set, while Richarlison’s is just “99.9%” definite. Calvert-cool-as-you-like Lewin’s penalty sealed a comfortable three points for his side, with the latter scoring his second away goal in a week to set his team on their way. The only drawback was England’s goalscorer limping away shortly after.

Everton’s first clean sheet of the season was celebrated, and Benitez’s specs were slid into the top pocket. When will his name be sung?

Steele, Lewis

Seven points to begin the season, a striker scoring for the sheer joy of it, and bargain buys thriving… At Everton, it’s fair to say that the ‘Rafa Revolution’ is gathering steam.

Gray and Calvert Lewin scored for Benitez’s side as they cruised to a comfortable win at Brighton in the south coast sunshine.

Gray, a £1.7 million transfer from Bayer Leverkusen, scored for the second week in a row and turned in another stunning display to cement his place as an early frontrunner for summer acquisition of the year, despite his high price tag.

Calvert-Lewin, on the other hand, is seeing his value climb week by week after starting the season with three goals in three games, much like last season.

Everton did not rest on their two-goal advantage and kept pressing for more goals. They missed a few chances but controlled the game, with fans in the away end cheering every pass — and there were a lot of them — with a ‘Ole!’

Rowan, Paul

Everton fans are a melodious bunch, but they have yet to write a song for them.