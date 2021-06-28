What’s next for Wales after it exits Euro 2020?

After being knocked out of Euro 2020 in the round of 16, Wales must now concentrate on World Cup qualifying.

Prior to the start of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign in September, the futures of manager Ryan Giggs and captain Gareth Bale are hotly debated.

The PA news agency discusses some of the biggest concerns confronting Welsh football in this article.

What is the current status of Ryan Giggs?

The former Manchester United player is accused of attacking two women and engaging in coercive or controlling behavior. Giggs, 47, is accused of assaulting former girlfriend Kate Greville and causing her actual bodily harm at his Manchester home. In the same alleged incident, Giggs is also charged with common assault by hitting Ms Greville’s younger sister, Emma. Between December 2017 and November 2020, the Wales manager is accused of being controlling and coercive towards Kate Greville. Giggs disputes the claims, and his trial is set for January 2022.

What can we anticipate from the manager’s position?

Since November, Giggs has been on leave, and interim manager Robert Page has taken over. Page has proven to be a steady hand in difficult situations, guiding Wales to the knockout stages of Euro 2020. After Wales’ defeat to Denmark, the former captain stated that he will “just keep doing what I’m doing until I’m told differently.” With Giggs’ legal case still pending, it would be surprising if Page did not take command of the remaining World Cup qualifiers. Football Association of Wales president Kieran O’Connor said during Euro 2020 that Page had been “superb” and his continued role in the job should be rubber-stamped in the coming weeks.

What does Gareth Bale’s future hold?

For the time being, only the Real Madrid forward knows. Bale declared before Euro 2020 that he knew his future but that revealing it would “create havoc.” Bale will turn 32 on July 16, and there was talk before the Euros that he was thinking about retiring. When he walked out, the Wales skipper appeared exhausted by the incessant inquiries about his future. (This is a brief piece.)