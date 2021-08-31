What’s Next for Kabul’s Airport in Terms of Security, Logistics, and Repair?

After the US withdrew from Kabul on Tuesday, the Taliban took control of the airport, and the attention will now move from the massive Western evacuation operation of the previous two weeks to the group’s ambitions for the transportation hub.

The airport’s symbolic significance was highlighted Tuesday when the Taliban’s top spokesperson stood on the runway and declared victory over the US. But it’s uncertain what will happen next. Here’s how Hamid Karzai International Airport might develop in the future:

Terrorist attacks in the last week have revealed that the airport is a target for them, thus security is a top priority.

The airport was taken over by the US to coordinate the evacuation of tens of thousands of refugees with the support of other countries, while being attacked by the Islamic State’s Afghanistan-Pakistan branch.

Following the withdrawal of international soldiers, Turkey volunteered to oversee security, but the Taliban consistently stated that they would not accept any foreign military presence after August 31.

On Monday, Taliban spokesperson Bilal Karimi told AFP that “our fighters and special forces are capable of controlling the airport, and we do not require anyone’s support for the security and administrative administration of the Kabul airport.”

However, Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert at the Wilson Center in Washington, said that if airlines were to return, a foreign security presence would be required, and that a solution may yet be reached.

“From a security standpoint, you’re looking at a very volatile environment,” he told AFP.

“There are a lot of warning bells that should be ringing for commercial planes that I assume would be hesitant to fly into the airport.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, Qatar’s foreign minister, told the Financial Times that the Gulf state is pressing the Taliban to accept Western assistance.

“What we’re trying to get through to them is that airport safety and security entails a lot more than just securing the airport’s perimeters,” he explained.

In terms of the US, State Department spokesman Ned Price stated on Friday that the country was “essentially handing over the airport to the Afghan people.”

NATO has played a crucial role in recent weeks, with civilian personnel handling air traffic control, fuel supplies, and communications.

There were negotiations with Turkey about running logistics, just as there were about security.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated his country was still evaluating the Islamist group’s offer, but Erdogan appeared to abandon the notion after the Taliban insisted on managing security.

