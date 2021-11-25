‘What you want,’ says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. -After Porto’s triumph, Chamberlain admits to Liverpool.

After playing 82 minutes in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Porto, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain feels his recent form has been aided by a regular run in the lineup.

This season, the midfielder has made 14 appearances in all competitions, starting four of them.

The 28-year-old has made a strong comeback after appearing just 17 times during the whole 2020-21 campaign.

Following a strong showing in Liverpool’s Champions League triumph over Porto on Wednesday night, Oxlade-Chamberlain revealed that the extra game time has helped him find his rhythm.

“You want to play as much as possible,” says the player “He told BT Sport after the game.

“The rhythm, fitness, and growth into things all come from playing games in succession.

“It’s fantastic for me personally. I’m sure Thiago, now that he’s recovered from his injury, would say the same thing.

“It’s wonderful to have him back.” Tonight was also significant because young Tyler [Morton] had Thiago and myself with some experience to guide him along, and I felt he did quite well.

“What you want are team runs.”

Injury has hampered Thiago’s season thus far, as he has missed a total of ten games.

In the triumph at Anfield, he also demonstrated the significance of rhythm by scoring his second goal for the club.