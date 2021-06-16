What will your team’s final position be? Based on betting statistics, a projected final Premier League table has been created.

The fixture schedule for the 2021-22 Premier League season has been released, and it might have a big impact on how teams perform during the season.

A projected final table has been created using aggregated bookmaker odds to rank teams in order of predicted difficulty.

The PA news agency examines the findings of the data.

Will the City’s history repeat itself?

Manchester City’s season has gotten off to a shaky start, with five of their first seven games against teams that finished in the top eight previous season. The champions’ run-in, on the other hand, is favorable, as they only play Liverpool in terms of possible championship opponents during the final two months of the season. Pep Guardiola’s team took a longer to get going last season – they were as low as 13th in November – before hitting a purple patch and never looking back. It’s possible that history may repeat itself, especially because City is largely expected to reclaim the top rank.

United may be able to pull ahead of the chasing pack.

Manchester United started badly in the 2020-21 season before regaining their stride and finishing second. The Red Devils have a wonderful chance to generate momentum and be the front-runners in the title race because they haven’t played any of the so-called “big six” or Leicester in their first seven games. A great start might provide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer some breathing room if they have a rough patch in October and November, when they play a slew of opponents when their Champions League group-stage campaign kicks off.

Norwich was ready for the big boys.

On the opening day, Daniel Farke’s team will meet Liverpool, a rematch from two years ago, when the Canaries were defeated 4-1 at Anfield. This time it’s at Carrow Road, but things don’t get any easier for the Sky Bet Championship winners after that. The first month of the season is dominated by Manchester City, Leicester City, and Arsenal, with the Canaries seeming increasingly meaningless as the season progresses. It. (This is a brief piece.)