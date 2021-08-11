What will happen this season at Everton? Use our new season survey to send a message.

Although Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to keep his position as the Toffees’ top scorer, Richarlison believes he can improve his goal total this season.

The England striker scored 21 goals in all competitions last season, but Richarlison will be on a high after winning Olympic gold with Brazil this summer.

Rafa Benitez’s arrival at Goodison Park also opens up a new window for individuals on the periphery of the first team to emerge as Everton’s “surprise star” of the upcoming season.

Following loan periods, Anthony Gordon and Jarrad Branthwaite, as well as fit-again £25 million man Jean-Phillipe Gbamin, are all in contention.

Similarly, having being given the opportunity to audition for Benitez this summer, several Everton teenagers will be hoping for a breakout season.

