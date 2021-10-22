What We Know So Far About the Alec Baldwin Shooting

In a fatal accident with a prop gun on the set of the film “Rust” in New Mexico, US actor Alec Baldwin killed a cinematographer and injured the director.

Here’s what we know so far about the incident and the folks that were involved:

Around midday on Thursday, Santa Fe sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Bonanza Creek Ranch after a 911 caller reported a shooting on the set of “Rust.”

They discovered two people who had been harmed by a pretend weapon fired by lead actor and producer Baldwin.

The film’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, 42, was evacuated to the hospital with a stomach wound. She died subsequently.

According to a tweet from a cast member, director Joel Souza, 48, was brought by road ambulance to a different hospital where he was treated and released.

Detectives investigating the incident interrogated the 63-year-old Emmy-winning actor.

Baldwin had freely gone, answered questions and given statements, and then left, according to the sheriff’s office. He was not taken into custody.

The inquiry, according to a sheriff’s spokesman, is still ongoing.

Baldwin said he was “totally cooperating” with the police investigation in a tweet on Friday.

Halyna Hutchins, the victim of Thursday’s killing, was recalled by coworkers as a bright and passionate filmmaker who rose quickly through the ranks of Hollywood cinematographers.

She grew up in the Arctic Circle, “surrounded by reindeer and nuclear submarines,” according to her website, on a Soviet military installation.

Hutchins entered the famous AFI Conservatory in Los Angeles in 2015 after studying and working as a journalist in Ukraine and around Europe.

The film school stated, “Words alone cannot describe the loss of one so close to the AFI community.”

Hutchins, 42, had previously worked on the crime drama “Blindfire” and the superhero thriller “Archenemy,” both produced by Elijah Wood, but “Rust” was her first project with a true A-list performer.

Joel Souza, a writer-director who has worked in Hollywood for over a decade, was also injured in the incident but later released from the hospital.

Souza, a California native, made his film debut with “Hanna’s Gold,” a family adventure set on a ranch starring Luke Perry, the former “Beverly Hills 90210” heartthrob.

Now 48, he’s written or directed four additional features before moving on to crime dramas like “Crown Vic,” which Baldwin produced and was going to star in before a scheduling conflict prevented him from doing so.

In the 1990s, he was a Hollywood leading man best known for television comedies such as “30 Rock” and “Saturday Night Live.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.