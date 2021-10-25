What We Know About Sudan’s ‘Coup’

Sudan’s civilian leaders were detained in a “coup” on Monday, according to the information ministry, before a top general dissolved the government and sovereign council and proclaimed an emergency.

The events occurred as Sudan was navigating a tenuous transition to civilian governance, more than two years after President Omar al-decades-long Bashir’s dictatorship came to an end.

The following is what we know about Monday’s events:

Around morning, the internet and phone lines were generally shut down, just as reports began to circulate that armed troops had “arrested” Sudan’s transitional leaders.

“A number of ministers from the transitional government and civilian members of the transitional sovereign council have been detained,” the information ministry said later.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was alleged to be among them.

After “refusing to assist the coup,” they were hauled away “to an unnamed place,” according to the report.

According to AFP correspondents, people rushed to the streets of Khartoum later to protest the power grab, before soldiers opened fire with live rounds near the army headquarters, wounding at least 12, according to an independent doctors group.

Later, on television, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced the dismissal of the transitional authority and the declaration of a state of emergency.

The detentions were carried out by “combined military troops,” according to the communications ministry.

A “military coup” was denounced by the Sudanese Professionals Association, an umbrella organization of trade unions that played a crucial role in driving anti-Bashir protests in 2019.

Soldiers attacked the Sudanese state broadcaster’s headquarters in Omdurman, the capital’s twin city, before the general arrived, according to the information ministry.

Aside from Burhan’s broadcast address, the communications ministry’s Facebook statements have been the only source of regular updates.

People were encouraged to take to the streets by the prime minister’s office.

In a statement, it added, “We call on the Sudanese people to protest using all peaceful means necessary… to reclaim their revolution from the thieves.”

The Sudanese bankers’ and doctors’ associations also declared “civil disobedience” campaigns.

In protest, some set fire to tyres and stopped highways in Khartoum, while others marched through the capital’s streets singing anti-coup slogans and holding the Sudanese flag.

The latest protests came as tens of thousands of people demonstrated across Sudan on Thursday to oppose a week-long sit-in in central Khartoum supporting pro-military administration.

Senior security officials, Bashir sympathizers, and other “counter-revolutionaries,” according to critics, coordinated the sit-in.

The US soon responded, saying it was "extremely disturbed" by rumors of a military takeover of the transitional government.