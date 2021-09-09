‘What we all desire,’ James Rodriguez said when asked how to resolve the Everton-Columbia dilemma.

Everton’s James Rodriguez was unable to secure a transfer away from the club this summer, and the Colombian international will remain at Goodison Park.

Rodriguez also missed the start of the 2021/22 season, in addition to the transfer rumors that never materialized.

After getting into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, the 30-year-old was placed in isolation.

Rodriguez was not chosen by Colombia manager Reinaldo Rueda for the Copa America event this summer, and he has yet to return to the national squad.

As reported by AS, Rueda spoke at a press conference before of Colombia’s World Cup qualifier against Peru on Thursday, where he discussed the possibility of his star player returning: “ That version, that potential, I was unaware of. It is preferable to avoid discussing assumptions.

“What we all want for James is for him to play in a tough league, where he can continue to demand it and build it.

“But the most important thing is that he plays, since that is what he wants to do in order to be happy and return to the National Team.

“To the extent that James can play, everything will proceed via what his current means.”

Rafa Benitez, the manager of Everton, told Rodriguez earlier this summer that he wasn’t in his plans for the season, which may now need to be reconsidered.

The former Real Madrid player will have to show himself this season in order to re-enter Rueda’s plans ahead of the FIFA World Cup in 2022, and it all starts with his club.

During the international break, Rodriguez was photographed on vacation before returning to Finch Farm for training.

The Blues return to play against Burnley on Monday night, looking to build on what has been a promising start to the season under Benitez.