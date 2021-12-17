What Tyler Onyango did as Ross Barkley was quiet following Jarrad Branthwaite’s score.

Ross Barkley probably had a good idea what kind of reaction he’d get from Everton fans on Thursday night.

The former Chelsea midfielder left the club in January 2018, just months after a mooted summer deadline-day transfer to Chelsea fell through.

Evertonians have not forgotten that when the transfer did happen, it was for a considerably lower cost than what was rumoured to be the previous asking price.

When Barkley was sent out to warm up midway through the first half, he was greeted by a chorus of boos from the away end, which he was running toward.

Some Chelsea fans tried to give him a round of applause from the home stands on his way back down, but it wasn’t enough to drown out the sentiment from the travelling support.

Evertonians booed the midfielder every time he was sent out to prepare for a possible debut to the game, before a change eventually sent him on.

Barkley didn’t get much of a chance to silence his detractors after entering the game.

Jarrad Branthwaite’s first Premier League goal swiftly changed boos for Barkley into loud cheers in the away end.

The strike sparked a frenzy among Blues fans, but it wasn’t just them.

Anthony Gordon, whose deft cross set up the goal in the first place, couldn’t keep his emotions in check as he dashed over to the away end, pumping both fists in front of ecstatic fans.

Tyler Onyango deserves extra recognition for this.

At this point, the midfielder had not yet been introduced into the game and was still warming up in the half of the pitch where his team had equalized.

Onyango was practically mesmerized by what he was viewing on the touchline as the ball reached the back of the net and Everton’s fans and players celebrated.

You could tell the boy yearned to participate, but instead he stood there with a big smile on his face, absorbing in all of the delight.

Chelsea increased the pressure in the final stages to reclaim the title. “The summary has come to an end.”