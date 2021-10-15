What to Expect From China’s Winter Olympics: Strict Bubbles and No-nonsense Masks

Beijing, which will host the 2022 Winter Olympics, is holding a series of test events to get a sense of what the Games will be like and what coronavirus protection will be in place.

AFP Sport takes a glimpse at what competitors and viewers may anticipate when the real thing takes place on February 4-20 next year in mainland China:

Even when contrasted to the mainly crowd-free Tokyo Olympics this year, China wants to hold the Games under what could be the harshest Covid-19 safety measures at a mass sporting event since the pandemic began.

According to Chinese organizers, competitors will be kept in a “closed loop” for the duration of the Games, which will isolate them from onlookers and the outside world.

On arrival in the Chinese capital, athletes must be properly immunized or face a 21-day quarantine. In Tokyo, athletes were not required to be vaccinated.

Virus checks will be required on a daily basis for everyone in the closed loop.

Athletes will have to wear masks almost all of the time, save when competing and for a short snapshot on the podium if they win a medal, just like they did in Tokyo.

Although China has mostly sealed its borders since the virus surfaced there at the end of 2019, the test events were scheduled to attract approximately 2,000 international athletes, coaches, and team officials.

International participants were met by police in hazardous suits when they arrived in Beijing, according to state media.

The continuing test events, which give organizers a chance to fine-tune their preparations, go until the end of the year and include domestic and international tournaments in sports ranging from ice hockey to luge and speed skating.

Athletes in Beijing appear to have accepted the regulations.

“This competition’s pandemic prevention management gives participants with excellent protection,” Dutch speed skater Sophie Kraaijeveld told Chinese state media.

According to Xinhua, Dutch speed skater and Youth Winter Olympics winner Isabel Grevelt stated the safeguards “make me feel protected.”

The major interruption, according to Chinese snowboarder Cai Xuetong, has occurred in the lead-up to the Games, with China’s sports authorities prohibiting competitors from competing overseas due to the illness.

“We usually go to other countries and compete in a lot of different contests,” Cai recently told AFP in Shanghai.

Unlike Tokyo's relatively empty stadiums, the Beijing Games will be watched by a large crowd, however tickets will only be available to residents of Beijing.