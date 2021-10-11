What Time Does The NBA Season Begin? The Lakers, Warriors, Nets, and Bucks are among the teams scheduled to play on opening night in 2021.

After the NBA Finals, there will be important basketball games on the schedule for the first time in three months. The NBA season 2021-2022 kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 19 with two highly anticipated matches.

On NBA Opening Night, the four teams with the best chances of winning the championship will face off. The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. EDT. In the second game, the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. EDT.

Milwaukee defeated Brooklyn in a second-round playoff series in seven games, the most difficult series of their championship run. The Nets were unable to overcome injuries to Kyrie Irving and James Harden, but Kevin Durant outplayed eventual NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Brooklyn Nets are the overwhelming favorite to win the NBA Finals in 2022.

The Lakers, who won the 2020 championship, are seen as the Nets’ greatest threat. Los Angeles acquired Russell Westbrook after losing in the first round of the playoffs. Following injury-plagued 2020 campaigns, LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be partners for a third season in Los Angeles.

The Golden State Warriors, who have missed the playoffs for the past two years, have high expectations. Klay Thompson is expected to return this season after missing the previous two seasons due to major injuries.

Stephen Curry finished third in the 2021 MVP race, averaging 32.0 points per game to lead the league. From 2015 to 2018, Curry and James faced off in the NBA Finals each year.

Both Opening Night games will be aired on TNT.

On Oct. 20, twenty-two NBA teams will begin their season. On October 21, the remaining four teams will begin their seasons.