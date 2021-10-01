What Thiago Alcantara did for Harvey Elliott as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp mocks Kostas Tsimikas.

Liverpool showed the same team spirit that has seen them run 18 games without losing in all competitions dating back to last season.

The team posed for a photo shoot, and the film revealed some of the daily dynamics amongst several of the players.

Here are four things we saw in the most recent behind-the-scenes peek.

Harvey Elliott was the final player to take on the pitch at Kirkby, appearing on crutches as he recovered from a dislocated ankle.

The 18-year-old appeared to be on the verge of a breakout season after starting three consecutive league games under Klopp. The rest of the Liverpool team, on the other hand, appeared to be doing everything they could to make life easier for the young midfielder.

The camera shifted to a heartwarming scene of Thiago giving Elliott a ride back to the dressing room on a buggy after the photos were finished.

The two centre-backs have a well-known friendship, as Virgil Van Dijk displayed by wearing a t-shirt with his teammate’s face during pre-season.

The Dutchman told the camera before the picture that he had urged Joel Matip’s barber to give him a fade, to which the irritated defender replied, “Don’t speak about me, please!”

When Van Dijk noticed that the German was dragging his red boots out onto the training pitch, the two began their friendly joking.

“He’s not going to wear boots any longer.” He wishes to pursue his own interests! With those dribbles and those red boots, he’s a possibility for the Ballon d’Or.

As the 30-year-old proceeded to turn away from the camera, he said, “Look at the majestic stroll.”

It just took a few seconds for Andy Robertson to appear agitated as he ran out for the photo.

When he saw his position for the photo, he screamed, “Why am I always on the front?” Van Dijk quickly responded, “Because you’re small.”

When Trent Alexander-Arnold was positioned behind him, the Scotsman became even more enraged, blaming the right-haircut back’s for making him appear taller.

Kostas Tsimikas has earned the respect of the Anfield faithful.