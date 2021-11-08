What the West Ham board did after David Moyes’ Liverpool team was defeated.

Following West Ham’s victory over Liverpool yesterday, manager David Moyes was greeted with a guard of honour in the boardroom.

The Reds were defeated 3-2 by the London club on Sunday evening, dropping to fourth place in the Premier League rankings, four points behind champions Chelsea.

The Hammers ended Liverpool’s unbeaten streak of 25 games and moved into third place.

After West Ham’s triumph over Jurgen Klopp’s team, co-owner David Gold revealed the boardroom’s reaction, saying Moyes was praised by the club’s management.

In an interview with TalkSport, he said, “We’re beginning to think we’re a top side.” “We’re starting to prove it by beating the mighty Liverpool, who we’ve looked up to as a wonderful club all these years, and we’ve beaten them.”

“He [Moyes] is a pleasure to deal with, a responsible individual, and without a doubt one of the best managers I’ve ever worked with in my 27 years in football.”

“I’m ecstatic for him since he’s put in so much effort.” He’s had his bad days, but seeing him walk into the boardroom after yesterday’s victory was incredible.

“A guard of honour greeted him as he entered the boardroom. It was incredible.” Liverpool will have to wait until November 20 to try to avenge yesterday’s setback.

Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, and James Milner are among the players now on the sidelines due to injuries.