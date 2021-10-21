What the purchase of Newcastle United means for Liverpool and their Champions League rivals.

Jurgen Klopp appeared to be persuaded.

Last week, when asked about the Saudi Arabian acquisition at Newcastle, Klopp stated he believes there is now a new challenger on the block.

“Newcastle fans will be ecstatic, but for us, it simply means that Newcastle has a new superpower. I’m afraid I won’t be able to escape it “he stated

“Money can’t buy everything, but it can buy them enough time to make a few bad mistakes before making the right ones, and then they’ll be where they want to be… a guaranteed Champions League position. Not right away, but in a few years.” Isn’t that something to consider? We asked the Reach PLC journalists who cover teams that routinely qualify for the Champions League if they are concerned about a new threat to their chances of finishing in the top four.

Eventually. I keep coming back to the summer of 2008, when Manchester City was bought out by their present owners. They won the FA Cup in three years and the Premier League in four.

They had a lot better squad than Newcastle does now, and they didn’t have to worry about Financial Fair Play. It will take some time, and it will not be a quick fix.

As I have stated, that will not happen anytime soon, and they are still in grave danger this season.

They’ll need a strong January transfer window to improve in a number of areas, and if they don’t, the increased motivation for every opponent they face will make this a long and difficult season for them.

At least on the field. I believe that everyone’s focus should be on keeping their top-flight status until the summer.

Let’s face it, Everton have squandered hundreds of millions of pounds under Farhad Moshiri and have made little progress.

Money isn’t a panacea.

I don’t believe Liverpool and Newcastle United are competing for the same type of player.

The Magpies’ transfer fund will be more than Liverpool’s, but the Reds are used to competing with Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

Liverpool operates in the market in a unique way.