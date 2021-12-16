What Teams Can Officially Make The Postseason Picture In Week 15? NFL Playoff Scenarios 2021: What Teams Can Officially Make The Postseason Picture In Week 15?

In Week 15, seven teams have a chance to clinch a position in the NFL postseason picture for 2021-2022. Every NFC division winner, as well as one wild-card team, is in position to make the playoffs. With a win and some help this weekend, two AFC teams in first position may advance to the final bracket.

The Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are tied for first place in the NFC standings. With a win on Sunday, all three teams would secure the division title.

Arizona, as the biggest betting favorite on the Week 15 schedule, should comfortably dispatch the one-win Detroit Lions. Only the Cardinals are favored by more points than the Buccaneers, who are predicted to beat the Saints in New Orleans. The Green Bay Packers face the Baltimore Ravens in a tougher game, however it’s unclear whether Lamar Jackson will start at quarterback.

Arizona, as the biggest betting favorite on the Week 15 schedule, should comfortably dispatch the one-win Detroit Lions. Only the Cardinals are favored by more points than the Buccaneers, who are predicted to beat the Saints in New Orleans. The Green Bay Packers face the Baltimore Ravens in a tougher game, however it's unclear whether Lamar Jackson will start at quarterback.

Even if the Cardinals lose to the Lions, they will still clinch a postseason berth if both the Saints and the Minnesota Vikings lose. The Minnesota Vikings will play the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

If the Saints win, the Bucs’ NFC South title hopes will be put on hold for at least another week. With losses by the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay could advance to the final playoff bracket.

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers take on the Atlanta Falcons.

If the Packers lose against the Ravens, they still have a chance to win the NFC North if the Vikings lose on Monday. At the very least, a loss by both the Saints and the 49ers would assure Green Bay a wild-card berth.

In the NFC West, the Rams are a game behind the Cardinals. In a few situations, the Rams can clinch a postseason berth if they defeat the Seattle Seahawks. Losses by the Saints and Vikings are among them.

The AFC South position is straightforward. With a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and a loss by the Indianapolis Colts, the Tennessee Titans clinch the division title. If neither of those outcomes occurs, Tennessee will have to wait until Week 16 to be considered for the playoffs.