What sounded like swearing was actually ‘bad pronunciation,’ according to a Chinese Olympian.

A Chinese Olympian who was overheard repeatedly swearing during a badminton tournament attempted to justify the expletives by claiming that they were the result of “poor pronunciation.”

Throughout her women’s doubles match against South Korea on Tuesday, Chen Qingchen, 24, was shouting a slang phrase that approximately translates to “f***” in Mandarin.

When Chen and her teammate Jia Yifan lost their first game in the competition, she was reportedly swearing in despair.

Several times during the second game, she uttered the profanity at high-intensity situations, such as when she and Jia scored points.

In a statement posted after the game, Chen, the world No. 3 in women’s badminton doubles, apologized for her outbursts.

“I was encouraging myself to score,” she explained. “I didn’t anticipate that my poor pronounciation would lead to widespread confusion. I’m becoming a little jittery. Thank you so much for your help. I’ll also change the way I say things.”

However, it’s still unclear what the badminton player was trying to communicate.

On Tuesday, the Chinese duo overcame Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong of South Korea, and then went on to win their quarter-final against Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota of Japan on Thursday.

Their semi-final will take place on Saturday, and it will be a repeat with the South Koreans.

Swearing during matches is not prohibited by the International Olympic Committee. The Badminton World Federation’s code of conduct, on the other hand, prohibits athletes from using phrases that are “generally recognized and understood in any language to be vulgar or indecent and uttered clearly and loudly enough to be heard by the umpire or spectators.”

昨天的奧運會場上，出現了奧運史上最怪奇的場景之一。

中國羽球女子雙打選手陳清晨，抗議對手韓國隊擊球時喊聲太大聲，抗議未果後，竟然發聲反制。

她在得分時高喊「操！」、「我操！」、「我操你媽！」、「我去你媽的！」，整場比賽都是她在罵髒話的聲音。 pic.twitter.com/pMEqZd5gr9

July 28, 2021 — MrX (@HelpSoshk)

Many Chinese fans, on the other hand, were unaffected by the commotion, and footage from the game has gone viral on social media. On the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, videos of Chen swearing have been posted over 100,000 times.

The Tokyo Olympics haven’t been completely PG, with British swimmer Adam Peaty being caught on camera uttering the f-word during a live interview after winning the men’s 100m breaststroke on Monday. After winning the women’s 100m breaststroke the next day, Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown did the same. She then expressed regret for the blunder.

Swearing, according to some scientists, makes us stronger and improves physical performance.

Profanity usage increased, according to Richard Stephens, a psychobiology researcher at Keele University in the United Kingdom. This is a condensed version of the information.