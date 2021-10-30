What song did Liverpool play over the tannoy before Brighton, as promised by Manchester United?

Liverpool return to action this afternoon as they host Brighton at Anfield, although the club’s thrashing of Manchester United last Sunday is still vivid in supporters’ thoughts.

There was a new addition to the pre-match soundtrack this weekend, and it was a historic result.

On the request of a fan on social media, Luniz’s “I Got 5 on It” was played before the warm-ups.

A fan asked George Sephton, The Voice of Anfield, to add the song to the playlist earlier this week.

‘Consider it done,’ said Sephton, who has been the announcer and DJ for Liverpool since 1971.

“Ole’s at the wheel” shouts could be heard again immediately after kick-off, sending a reminder to their opponents.

Midweek, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Leeds United supporters sang similar chants during their respective Carabao Cup matches.