What Sir Alex Ferguson and Kenny Dalglish did at Old Trafford was noticed by Liverpool fans.

The opposing emotions at Old Trafford on Sunday were summed up by Alex Ferguson and Kenny Dalglish’s expressions as Liverpool ran wild against Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were ruthless in capitalizing on the hosts’ poor defending, with Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick leading the squad to a 5-0 triumph over their bitter rivals.

While the traveling supporters were enthralled by the action on the field, the former Liverpool and United managers expressed their emotions in the directors’ box as well.

As Liverpool continued to dominate, the broadcasters singled out an angry Ferguson before cutting to Dalglish, who had a joyful smile on his face.

Liverpool’s outstanding start to the season was extended with the win, which brought them back to within one point of league leaders Chelsea.

Dalglish was a player with Liverpool for 13 years, earning six league titles and three European Cups. Three of those domestic awards came as a player-manager, with the Scot serving as manager at Anfield twice.

Since Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and Jose Mourinho have all struggled to garner a consistent response from the Red Devils.

Current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was under a lot of pressure going into the game, and after such a bad day, it looks like he’ll be next in line to be fired at Old Trafford.