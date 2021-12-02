What really happened between Anthony Gordon and an enraged Everton supporter as the Goodison Park redevelopment takes shape.

There were a number of interested onlookers in the stands as Everton and Liverpool warmed up ahead of the 239th Merseyside derby.

But there was one who was keeping a close eye on the pitch as well.

Jurgen Klopp took a position in the center circle while his squad went through their various drills, as he has done in prior games between these two sides.

However, it wasn’t the visiting team that drew his attention.

Instead, the Liverpool manager was focused on the Everton players as they prepared for a crucial match.

Managers don’t do this very often, preferring to wait in the locker rooms during warm-ups to make last-minute tactical adjustments.

You have to wonder how much he picks up from the warm-ups.

One of the most visible relics of the closed-doors era is that the away team still does not emerge from the tunnel as they would at Goodison Park.

According to current regulations, there must be a specified distance between the two teams before a game, which is impossible to achieve using traditional means at the famous stadium.

Instead, the away team prepares for the match at a temporary facility in the Lot End car park, while Everton’s players utilize their normal changing room and walk up the tunnel as usual.

The visiting team then makes their way onto the pitch from the stadium’s corner, although there was a special addition for this match.

There had been nothing covering the entrance in the corner of the pitch until this match, but a temporary tunnel was erected this time to welcome the Liverpool players onto the pitch.

You have to wonder how long those limits, as well as the new tunnel, will remain in effect.

The frustration concerns that existed within the Everton squad were already highlighted in the opening minute of the game.

The players were certainly keen to put up a good showing against Liverpool on Wednesday night, especially following their poor showing against Brentford just a few days before.

However, they may have put too much pressure on themselves, as the match started off on a nerve-wracking note. “The summary has come to an end.”